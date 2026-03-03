Gonzalez provided 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 108-81 victory over the Bucks.

Gonzalez came out of nowhere, recording his second double-double of the season, in what was easily the best performance of his young career. With Jaylen Brown (illness) taking the night off, Gonzalez moved into the starting lineup for just the third time all year. While this was certainly a strong effort, there is no need to overreact, given that he had scored more than five points only twice in his previous 13 games.