Gonzalez provided two points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Friday's 112-93 win over the Kings.

Gonzalez offered very little in the way of tangible production, scoring no more than three points for the third time in the past four games. It's been an interesting rookie campaign thus far for Gonzalez, full of ups and downs. However, the downs have certainly outnumbered the ups, with Gonzalez averaging just 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game through his first 43 appearances.