Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Falls short of triple-double Friday

Gonzalez finished with 17 points (3-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 83-80 Summer League overtime win over the Raptors.

While Gonzalez had a tough time getting his shots to fall, it was an impressive showing, nonetheless, with the 20-year-old finishing just two assists shy of a triple-double. The 2025 No. 28 overall pick finished his rookie season by averaging 3.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.6 steals over 74 regular-season appearances. Gonzalez is expected to see a bump in playing time in 2026-27, though it's hard to imagine he will significantly increase his production.