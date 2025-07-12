Gonzalez racked up 12 points (4-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks across 28 minutes during Friday's Summer League 92-78 win against the Grizzlies.

Gonzalez got off to a good start to his first Summer League stint, as he contributed in multiple areas. The rookie forward was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and will be looking to make an impression in Las Vegas.