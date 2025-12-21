Gonzalez recorded 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block over 27 minutes during Boston's 112-96 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Gonzalez played a prominent role off the bench for the second leg of the Celtics' back-to-back set Saturday, in part due to the absence of Jaylen Brown (illness). Gonzalez finished with a game-high plus-37 point differential and co-led Boston in rebounds, en route to the first double-double of his NBA career. The 28th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft has seen his playing time fluctuate in his rookie season, but his energy on both ends of the floor should keep him in the Celtics' rotation in the long term.