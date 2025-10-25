Gonzalez supplied six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 23 minutes during the Celtics' 105-95 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

The No. 28 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft didn't see the floor Opening Night against the 76ers on Wednesday, but Gonzalez made his official NBA debut Friday, when he checked in at the 5:32 mark of the first quarter. He didn't fill up the box score, but he was on the floor for most of the fourth quarter and his 23 minutes were second most among the Boston reserves behind Anfernee Simons (27). Gonzalez also led the Celtics with a plus-7 point differential, and the Spaniard's hustle on defense could earn him a consistent spot in the rotation as the season progresses.