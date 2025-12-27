Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Hits rock bottom in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez amassed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's 140-122 win over the Pacers.
Gonzalez was terrible Friday, failing to score in just 12 minutes. After seemingly carving out a meaningful role for himself over the past few games, Gonzalez saw his minutes evaporate. Boston is not afraid to shuffle its rotation based on who is playing well on any given night, meaning players like Gonzalez are almost impossible to trust outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Another strong night on boards•
-
Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: First double-double of NBA career•
-
Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Sees 15 minutes in loss•
-
Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Logs 22 minutes Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Available Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Probable for Wednesday•