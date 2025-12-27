Gonzalez amassed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's 140-122 win over the Pacers.

Gonzalez was terrible Friday, failing to score in just 12 minutes. After seemingly carving out a meaningful role for himself over the past few games, Gonzalez saw his minutes evaporate. Boston is not afraid to shuffle its rotation based on who is playing well on any given night, meaning players like Gonzalez are almost impossible to trust outside of deeper formats.