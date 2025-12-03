Gonzalez finished Tuesday's 123-117 win over the Knicks with four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes.

Gonzalez logged 20-plus minutes for just the second time this season and saw double-digit minutes for the first time since Nov. 9. However, the rookie struggled to find his groove on the offensive end. Over his last five appearances, the 19-year-old has shot just 3-for-10 from the field.