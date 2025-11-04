Gonzalez logged two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound in eight minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to the Jazz.

After drawing a start at the end of October, Gonzalez was moved back to the bench and has averaged 11 minutes in the four games since. The rookie has posted multiple steals in three of six appearances this season, but he remains on the fringes of Boston's rotation and is unlikely to see much playing time when the team is at full strength.