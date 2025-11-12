Gonzalez (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Gonzalez is dealing with a minor left ankle sprain that he suffered Tuesday against the 76ers. The rookie has played a small role thus far, posting averages of 3.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12.8 minutes per contest.