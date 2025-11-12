Gonzalez is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to a left ankle sprain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Gonzalez is a depth option off the bench for the Celtics who's been heralded for his defensive ability, but he doesn't contribute much in fantasy. If the rookie can't return, look for Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh to see a slight bump in minutes off the bench, depending on the defensive matchups.