The Celtics recalled Gonzalez from the G League's Maine Celtics following Monday's practice.

Gonzalez and fellow rookie Amari Williams reported to Maine on Monday to practice with the G League squad as well as the rehabbing Jayson Tatum, who was cleared to take part in portions of the session in what marked a major milestone in his rehab program for his surgically repaired Achilles. As expected, Gonzalez was immediately recalled following the session, so he'll be available for the Celtics' next game Wednesday versus the Bulls.