Gonzalez had six points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 loss to Milwaukee.

Gonzales continues to be used sparingly by the Celtics. Over his last six games, he's averaging 12.2 minutes per contest with 6.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers. To his credit, he's making the most of his minutes and is shooting 62.5 percent from the field in that span.