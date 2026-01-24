Gonzalez notched 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Friday's 130-126 double-overtime victory over Brooklyn.

Gonzalez played just 19 minutes and only attempted four shots, but he arguably had the biggest impact on the outcome. Celtics head coach Joe Mazoulla inserted Gonzalez into the game for the final possession of the first overtime, where the rookie hit nothing but net on a game-tying corner three. It's worth monitoring whether or not he'll see additional minutes in the following games, especially after an impressive showing on the boards.