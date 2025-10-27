default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gonzalez won't start in Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Gonzalez got the starting nod in Sunday's loss to the Pistons, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG), two steals, one rebound and one block in 18 minutes. However, Josh Minott will replace him in the starting five Monday.

More News