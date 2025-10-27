Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Sliding back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
Gonzalez won't start in Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Gonzalez got the starting nod in Sunday's loss to the Pistons, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG), two steals, one rebound and one block in 18 minutes. However, Josh Minott will replace him in the starting five Monday.
