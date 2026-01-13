default-cbs-image
Gonzalez won't start against the Pacers on Monday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Sam Hauser (hamstring) back in the lineup after a one-game absence, Gonzalez will slide to the second unit. Over six appearances (one start) so far this month, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 2.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per tilt.

