Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Will not undergo hip surgery
Thomas, as expected, will not undergo hip surgery, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
While not a surprise, the news that Thomas will not need hip surgery should come as a relief for both the Celtics and Thomas. The point guard suffered the injury in March and aggravated it during the playoffs, costing him the final three games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers. According to Celtics' General Manager, Danny Ainge, Thomas is "...out on the court; he's shooting. He's full-speed ahead on the stationary bike and working in the swimming pool. He's progressing nicely." Several hip specialists have reportedly evaluated Thomas, determining that he should be able to rejoin the team at the beginning of training camp barring any unforeseen setbacks.
