Bird (back) will be active and available to play in Sunday's matchup with the Pelicans, Taylor Snow of Celtics.com reports.

Bird was dealing with a back injury over the last week or so, but is finally back to full strength and ready to take the court. It's good timing for the Celtics, as they're set to be without Kyrie Irving (knee), Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Marcus Smart (thumb) in the backcourt. For that reason, Bird may actually see some minutes in the regular rotation Sunday after playing in just four games previously this season. That said, he's still not someone to target for DFS purposes.