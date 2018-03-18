Celtics' Jabari Bird: Active and available Sunday
Bird (back) will be active and available to play in Sunday's matchup with the Pelicans, Taylor Snow of Celtics.com reports.
Bird was dealing with a back injury over the last week or so, but is finally back to full strength and ready to take the court. It's good timing for the Celtics, as they're set to be without Kyrie Irving (knee), Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Marcus Smart (thumb) in the backcourt. For that reason, Bird may actually see some minutes in the regular rotation Sunday after playing in just four games previously this season. That said, he's still not someone to target for DFS purposes.
More News
-
Celtics' Jabari Bird: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jabari Bird: Still out due to back injury•
-
Celtics' Jabari Bird: Recalled from G-League•
-
Celtics' Jabari Bird: Assigned to G-League•
-
Celtics' Jabari Bird: Added to active NBA roster Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jabari Bird: Agrees to two-way deal with Celtics•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...