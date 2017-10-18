Celtics' Jabari Bird: Added to active NBA roster Wednesday
Bird, who is on a two-way contract, has been called up to the Celtics' active NBA roster in the wake of Gordon Hayward's (ankle) injury, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Bird can only spend up to 45 days at the NBA level, so the team will seemingly be using him as a stop-gap while they attempt to find another player to replace Hayward. That said, it seems doubtful Bird will see significant run.
