Celtics' Jabari Bird: Agrees to two-way deal with Celtics
Bird, who was selected by Boston with the 56th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has agreed to join the team on a two-way contract, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
The Celtics likely wouldn't have been able to find significant playing time for Bird in their stacked depth chart, so they've opted to send him to the G-League for the majority of the season instead. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard who spent four years at Cal will still be able to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level, however.
