Celtics' Jabari Bird: Assigned to G-League
Bird was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
Bird has seen action in only two of the Celtics first six games, totaling just 17 minutes overall. With Marcus Morris (knee) slated to rejoin the active roster, the Celtics will subsequently send Bird to the G-League, where he'll get the chance to see extended minutes. As a two-way player, Bird will spend the majority of the upcoming season with the Red Claws and shouldn't be on the fantasy radar.
