Celtics' Jabari Bird: Not with team
Bird (not injury related) was not with the team during Tuesday's practice, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
Bird was arrested after an alleged assault earlier in September. Until the legal process plays out, he'll likely continue to be away from the team.
