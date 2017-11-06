Celtics' Jabari Bird: Recalled from G-League
Bird was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
Bird took a temporary stop in the G-League, playing in two games for the the Celtics' affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. He averaged an impressive 24.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.5 blocks during those contests, and his strong play will earn him a call-up to the big club with Marcus Morris joining the inactive list while taking the night off for rest. At best, Bird could see a handful of minutes against the Hawks Monday, but not enough to make a legitimate impact in most fantasy leagues.
