Bird posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 82-75 summer league victory over the Knicks.

Bird, who secured a double-double, led the Celtics in rebounding and steals Thursday. He saw 115 minutes with Boston last season, though spent most of the year in the G-League, where he started all 20 of his appearances and averaged 19.3 points per game on 51.7 percent shooting. Considering Boston's roster is one of the strongest in the league, it will be tough for Bird to find a bigger role this season.