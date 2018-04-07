Celtics' Jabari Bird: Scores 15 points in victory
Bird totaled 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 111-104 victory over Chicago.
Bird finished with a career-high 15 points in an impressive performance Friday. He should be looking at more run over the final games of the regular season and while the upside is not spectacular, he does bring the defense and has shown he can score when given the opportunity.
