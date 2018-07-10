Bird scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 100-80 summer league win over the Hornets.

He continues to put together a strong summer league campaign and make a good impression on the Boston brass. Bird only suited up for 13 games with the Celtics as a rookie last year, spending the rest of his time in the G-League, but with a more mature skill set the 24-year-old could find a regular spot at the end of the bench this season.