Celtics' Jabari Bird: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday
Bird will draw the start at shooting guard for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Nets.
With the Celtics in a meaningless final game before the postseason, coach Brad Stevens is opting to get his young players some run and rest his usual starters. Bird has played over 20 minutes on two occasions this season, averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....