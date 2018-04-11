Bird will draw the start at shooting guard for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Nets.

With the Celtics in a meaningless final game before the postseason, coach Brad Stevens is opting to get his young players some run and rest his usual starters. Bird has played over 20 minutes on two occasions this season, averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

