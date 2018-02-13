Play

Bird sat out his fourth Red Claws game due to a back injury. Maine lost 102-94 to the Raptors 905.

Bird hasn't played since January 31st, starting but only seeing eight minutes of run versus the Santa Cruz Warriors. With the All-Star break upon us, Crustacean Nation does not have another game until Wednesday, February 21st, giving Bird some much needed time to recuperate.

