Celtics' Jabari Bird: Still out due to back injury
Bird sat out his fourth Red Claws game due to a back injury. Maine lost 102-94 to the Raptors 905.
Bird hasn't played since January 31st, starting but only seeing eight minutes of run versus the Santa Cruz Warriors. With the All-Star break upon us, Crustacean Nation does not have another game until Wednesday, February 21st, giving Bird some much needed time to recuperate.
