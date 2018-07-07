Bird finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 95-89 summer league win over Philadelphia.

Despite standing at 6-foot-6, 198 pounds, Bird showed off his rebounding ability Friday. He started 20 games in the G-League last season, averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 boards, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals. Even if he has a great summer league, it will be hard for him to find run on the Celtics considering the team's depth.