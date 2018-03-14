Bird (back) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

The Celtics are dealing with a slew of injuries Wednesday, which could have potentially resulted in Bird seeing a few minutes at the back end of the regular rotation. However, Bird is still dealing with a back injury of his own that he suffered in the G-League, so he'll unfortunately be unable to make his fifth appearance of the season. With Bird unavailable, the Celtics will have just 10 active bodies Wednesday.

