Parker is available for Saturday's contest against the Warriors, Sean Grande of 98.5 The Sports Hub reports.

Parker is available to make his Celtics debut Saturday. However, it's not a guarantee that he'll see the court. Parker has bounced around the league lately and has had trouble keeping a rotation spot and staying healthy. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, he's played for four teams (not counting the Celtics) and has averaged 14.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25.4 minutes.