Parker agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Parker has averaged 14.8 points per game during his career but has had a hard time finding a stable situation over the past few seasons. The former No. 2 overall pick spent his first four seasons with the Bucks and suffered two torn ACLs during that span. He subsequently bounced around the league, with stints in Chicago, Washinton, Atlanta and, most recently, Sacramento. He will now look to help provide depth in the Celtics' frontcourt.