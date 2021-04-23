Parker played 15 minutes in Thursday's 99-86 victory over Phoenix, totaling six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Though the six points were Parker's fewest since joining Boston nearly a week ago, he posted his best all-around stat line with four boards and four dimes. The veteran forward is averaging only 16 minutes per game with the Celtics, so his fantasy impact has been minimal. He's added some punch to the Celtics' bench, however, and is shooting an efficient 66.7 percent from the field.