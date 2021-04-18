Parker posted 11 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in his Celtics debut Saturday night against Golden State.

Parker agreed to a deal with the Celtics on Friday, so it was a quick turnaround to get him available for Saturday's contest. The former No. 2 overall pick contributed right away off the bench, playing 16 minutes and finishing as a plus-six in a game the Celtics won by five points. Going forward, it will be interesting to see if Parker can hang onto a regular role in the rotation. The eventual return of Evan Fournier (COVID-19 protocols) could reduce Boston's need for scoring off the bench.