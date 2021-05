Parker tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 96-92 loss to the Knicks.

Parker scored a season-high 18 points as the Celtics ran out their second unit for the majority of the contest. While this was a nice performance for the former rookie standout, his role is typically quite minimal and so we shouldn't expect to see this kind of production again anytime soon.