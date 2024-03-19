Springer provided six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 22 minutes during Monday's 119-94 win over the Pistons.

Combining his tenures with Philadelphia and Boston this season, Monday's game marked Springer's ninth instance of logging 20-plus minutes. Such usage could become a more normal occurrence moving forward, however, with Boston firmly in control of the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The 21-year-old is averaging 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals while knocking down 49.1 percent of his shots across the aforementioned contests.