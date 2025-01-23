Springer ended with eight points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four steals across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime win over the Clippers.

All four of Springer's team-high four steals came in the second half of Wednesday's overtime win over the Clippers. Springer's two three-pointers made were also his first two of the season, with one coming in the final minute of overtime to extend Boston's lead to five.