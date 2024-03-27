Springer is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Hawks due to left knee tendinopathy, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Springer has been an inconsistent part of Boston's rotation. Even if the 20-year-old guard is upgraded to available, he is unlikely to receive significant playing time.
