Springer snagged one steal over two minutes during Boston's 121-99 win Monday night in Portland.

Springer played the last three minutes of the game after Boston's victory was well in hand. Since his arrival at the trade deadline, Springer has only appeared in seven contests for Boston and is averaging a meager 3 minutes per appearance. Over that same period, Delano Blanton, the player traded to make room for Springer, has shined with Portland. Banton is averaging 13.5 points over 23 minutes per game for the Trail Blazers. That said, Springer's acquisition was done with an eye to future while Banton is playing on a Portland team struggling with multiple injuries. Springer has one more year remaining on this rookie contract and will be a RFA in 2025-26.