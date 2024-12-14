Springer isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Wizards, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Springer will return to action Sunday after missing Boston's previous contest due to an illness. However, Springer is averaging just 3.4 minutes across seven appearances this season.
