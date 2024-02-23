Springer (ankle) played two minutes in Thursday's 129-112 win over the Bulls, missing his only field-goal attempt and recording no other statistics.

Both of the Celtics' trade-deadline pickups -- Springer and Xavier Tillman (knee) -- were cleared to make their team debuts after being sidelined through the All-Star break with injuries, but neither was featured in the rotation while the game was competitive. Springer didn't enter the game until 2:14 remained in the fourth quarter, when Boston held a 17-point lead. Springer will likely need the Celtics to be without one or two key backcourt players in a given game in order to get meaningful run.