Celtics' Jarell Eddie: Signs 10-day deal with Boston
Eddie and the Celtics have agreed on a 10-day contract.
The wing from Virginia Tech has spent the season in the G-League with the Windy City Bulls, averaging 17.2 points and 4.1 rebounds across 32.2 minutes per game. He played only five NBA games last season with Phoenix, averaging 4.8 points across 12.4 minutes per game. In 2015-16, his rookie campaign, he played 26 games with Washington, posting 2.4 points across 5.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...