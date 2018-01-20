Eddie and the Celtics have agreed on a 10-day contract.

The wing from Virginia Tech has spent the season in the G-League with the Windy City Bulls, averaging 17.2 points and 4.1 rebounds across 32.2 minutes per game. He played only five NBA games last season with Phoenix, averaging 4.8 points across 12.4 minutes per game. In 2015-16, his rookie campaign, he played 26 games with Washington, posting 2.4 points across 5.7 minutes per contest.