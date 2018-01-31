Eddie will not ink a second 10-day contract with the Celtics, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Eddie appeared in just two games for Boston, playing a total of six minutes. It seems likely he'll head back to the G-League, where he was prior to the 10-day. There, with the Windy City Bulls, he was averaging 17.2 points and 4.1 rebounds across 32.2 minutes per game.