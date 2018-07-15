Celtics' Jarrod Uthoff: Blocks another two shots in SL victory
Uthoff contributed 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 74-72 summer league victory over Miami.
Uthoff started at center and played 22 minutes, racking up another two blocks in the process. He currently leads the Celtics with 1.6 swats per game across his five outings while also chipping in with some points and boards. This victory means Boston will advance to the next round where they will face Portland in the quarter-finals.
