Uthoff scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding a rebound, an assist, a steal and a block in only 15 minutes off the bench during Monday's 100-80 summer league win over the Hornets.

The 25-year-old has spent most of his career in the G-League since going undrafted in 2016, playing only a handful of games with the Mavs in 2016-17, but he looked good in this one in a stretch four role off the Celtics' bench. Uthoff likely doesn't have the athleticism to make this kind of impact in the regular season on a deep Boston roster, though.