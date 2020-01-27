Celtics' Javonte Green: Added to injury report
Green (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Green apparently emerged from Sunday's loss to the Pelicans with a sore left knee, leaving his status up in the air for Tuesday's clash in Miami. Look for his availability to clear up following the team's morning shootaround. Over his last three appearances, Green is averaging 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 21.0 minutes.
