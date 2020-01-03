Celtics' Javonte Green: Available vs. Atlanta
Green (illness) will be available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Josue Pavon of CLNS Media reports.
Green was added to the injury report due to illness, but the team has cleared him for Friday's action. He could see more minutes than usual with Kemba Walker (illness) out and Jaylen Brown's (illness) status still up in the air.
