Celtics' Javonte Green: Cleared to play
Green (hip) is available to play Wednesday against the Wizards.
As expected, Green's sore right hip won't force him to miss the second half of Boston's back-to-back set Wednesday. The guard has played 13 minutes in each of the past three games and is averaging 9.0 points during that stretch. He should continue to see a similar workload while Gordon Hayward (hand) remains sidelined.
