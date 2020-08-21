Green is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Sixers with a right knee sprain.
The 27-year-old played six minutes during the Game 2 victory and apparently picked up the injury. Green is unlikely to factor into the rotation much if available.
More News
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Scores 23 in loss•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Starting vs. Wiz•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Plays seven minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Sees 15 minutes in scrimmage•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Probable with sprained ankle•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Three straight DNP designations•