Green (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 21 minutes off the bench in Friday's 124-97 win over the Magic, finishing with 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Green entered the NBA's health and safety protocols last weekend, but he didn't end up missing any games after the Celtics had three consecutive contests postponed before the team returned to action Friday. The blowout nature of the game likely inflated Green's playing time in his return, but he should still have the opportunity to see a slight uptick in minutes until Jayson Tatum is cleared to rejoin the team following his recent positive COVID-19 test.